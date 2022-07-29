This New Ron Howard Film Looks Fabulous

Ron Howard directs this movie about a mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand. In the true story of Thirteen Lives, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning. It’s based on a true story. It stars Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortensen. It’s only in select theaters today, but lands on Amazon Prime next week on August 5th.