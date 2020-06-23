This New Sandwich From Starbucks Confuses Me…..

Planted based sausage….but with an egg and cheese? Doesn’t that contradict itself?

If you are swinging by Starbucks for your caffeine fix, there’s a new breakfast sandwich you may want to try.

The coffee giant announced it will now serve the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which is a plant-based sausage patty, with a cage-free fried egg and cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread.

Plant-based food and drink sales topped 5-billion dollars last year and are expected to grow even more this year, according to the Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association.

Will you try the new Starbucks sandwich? Have you tried plant-based food options? I’ve tried the plant-based sausage from Dunkin’ and it was really good!