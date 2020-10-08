This Old Knee Of Mine…Been Broke A Thousand Times!

75 year old Rod Stewart recently underwent knee surgery in January.

He attributed the surgery to his years of playing football.

But even after surgery he is having difficulty walking.

He is going to undergo another surgery, this time on his ankle.

I am suffering for it [playing football] now. My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on.

He said his ankle was crooked and he needs an ankle infusion.

Have you had any major surgery like knee or hip replacement? What was the recovery like?