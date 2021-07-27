This Playlist Lets You Listen to Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Songs

Food traveler Anthony Bourdain was known for his love of food, travel, and people but he also had a love for music.

If you’re a fan of Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” you can now listen to a 302-song playlist that was curated by Morgan Neville, who directed the Bourdain documentary, “Roadrunner.”

The playlist features The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, and David Bowie as well as Bourdain’s personal friends, Iggy Pop, and Queens of the Stone Age. One of the songs featured on the playlist is a song that became a favorite of Bourdain’s while he used heroin.

Bourdain carefully chose songs that were used in his television series and now you can experience the 18-hour playlist on Spotify.

