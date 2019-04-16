This Saturday Is The LAST West Palm Beach GreenMarket!

GREENMARKET ATTENDEES WILL BE SAD TO SEE IT LEAVE, BUT LOVE TO WATCH IT “GROW”

In celebration of Earth Day and the last day of the GreenMarket for the 2018 – 2019 season, the City of West Palm Beach is bringing back the “Make Like a Tree and Leave” promotion on April 20

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (March 25, 2019) – While attendees of the weekly West Palm Beach GreenMarket might be sad to see it leave, they’ll be excited to watch it “grow” – it being the free tree they can collect on the final day of the Market, Saturday, April 20, 2019. West Palm Beach residents can get a free tree from the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability by presenting their identification while on-site. Additionally, the City’s partners at Palm Beach County will also be giving away free trees for anyone who lives outside of West Palm Beach. The second annual “Make Like a Tree and Leave” promotion is in celebration of Earth Day and the success of the 2018 – 2019 season. Trees are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

“For the last eight years I have had the privilege of watching the GreenMarket grow and evolve,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “The GreenMarket started the season by going greener with the elimination of plastic straws, coffee stirrers and Styrofoam cups and containers, and it is ending the season with a tree giveaway to encourage sustainability in our local communities. I am very proud of continued efforts of the Sustainability and Community Events teams and confident they will continue to do great work in the future. I encourage everyone to get out and ‘Make Like a Tree and Leave’ – while you might be sad to see the Market go, you’ll love watching your tree grow.”

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket, attended by nearly 3,000 people each week, is produced by the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation, Community Events Division. Its mission is to provide the community with seasonal access to locally grown fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, plants and agricultural products. The market supports the southeast Florida agricultural community and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for locally grown crops and specialty products. The 2018 – 2019 GreenMarket features more than 90 local vendors, live music, unlimited mimosas for $10, free activities for kids, and plentiful green space and seating for a morning of fun and relaxation.

“This season our events team came out each week to ‘Produce Fun for Everyone,’” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “And it was surely another memorable season – filled with protesting vegetables, TV-inspired chef competitions, historical tours, and more. It was certainly one to celebrate. We hope everyone will come out on the final day to shop and take home a token of our gratitude for their continued support of local goods and services.”

2018 – 2019 GreenMarket sponsors-to-date include: Jupiter Medical Center, Land Rover Palm Beach, Jaguar Palm Beach, AT&T Mobility, NextHome Real Estate Experts, Broadstone City Center, Rhythm & Hues, Children’s Services Council, Hilton WPB, WIRK 103.1 FM, SUNNY 107.9, WPB Magazine, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, Palm Beach Medical, WPB Marriott, JetRide and Parkline Apartments.

For more information on the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, or other Waterfront events, please visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.