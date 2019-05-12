This Star GETS A Star!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Anne Hathaway poses for portrait at her Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Anne Hathaway on receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Over her career, Hathaway has played many roles and won many awards, in fact, she won so many for her role in “Les Miserables” they had to invent new ones!

Her friends Rebel Wilson, Akwafina, and her husband Adam Schulman were just a few of the people in attendance.

What’s your most-memorable Anne Hathaway role? I love her most in “The Princess Diaries!”

What entertainer needs to get a star on the Walk of Fame next?