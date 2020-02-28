This Sunday's 'American Idol' auditions take place at Katy Perry's engagement site

ABC/Gavin Bond

ABC/Gavin BondOn this Sunday’s American Idol, Katy Perry shows her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie the very rooftop where Orlando Bloom proposed to her on Valentine’s Day last year.

“This actual rooftop, this is where Orlando and I got engaged,” Katy says in preview clip on People magazine's website. “He asked me to marry him on a helicopter and we landed the helicopter actually on this rooftop. I just am feeling all the feelings.”

Turns out, the Los Angeles auditions for the day are taking place inside the building where Katy and Orlando celebrated with their friends and family.

“Oh my God, I remember this awning,” Katy says once they’re seated inside. “We were all out here. My whole family and friends, he had surprised me. Everyone was wearing matching sweaters. It was really sweet. It was so beautiful -- all in this room.”

She adds, “It’s here! I’m happy to celebrate it again.”

While their engagement site is now known to the public, Katy and Orlando are staying tight-lipped about when and where their wedding will take place.

American Idol airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

