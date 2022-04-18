This Surprising Item Is the Most Popular Grocery Item Sold On Instacart

Instacart has released a list of the items most sold on Instacart, and the results are a bit surprising.
The top five sold items include raspberries, Hass Avocados, Blueberries, Honey Crisp, and Gala Apples, and the number one most sold is Bananas!
More than 100-billion bananas are eaten worldwide every year, and they are the most popular item purchased through Instacart.
What Is your most purchased item when you go to the grocery store?
Beth
