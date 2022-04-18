This Surprising Item Is the Most Popular Grocery Item Sold On Instacart

Instacart has released a list of the items most sold on Instacart, and the results are a bit surprising.

The top five sold items include raspberries, Hass Avocados, Blueberries, Honey Crisp, and Gala Apples, and the number one most sold is Bananas!

More than 100-billion bananas are eaten worldwide every year, and they are the most popular item purchased through Instacart.

What Is your most purchased item when you go to the grocery store?