This Wine Brand Is Offering a Free Glass for Dining Out

Wine lovers will really appreciate dining out starting in July. Starting July 1, Cupcake Wine will reimburse you for ordering one of their wines while dining out. Just take a photo of your receipt to prove that you ordered your glass of wine and upload it to CupcakeWelcomeBack.com to get your $6 back via Venmo or PayPal. Reimbursements are limited to one per customer and happen all the way through September 6. Have you been dining out more now that restrictions are being lifted? What is your favorite type of wine?