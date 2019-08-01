This Woman Got Sick Of Men And Married Her Dog

Dating in 2019 can be hard, as a matter of fact, it’s so hard that a British woman decided to give dating up and married her dog.

49-year-old Elizabeth Hoad married her Golden Retriever, Logan, on the British daytime talk show, This Morning.

Hoad, has a 25-year-old son but hasn’t been able to keep a stable relationship. She said she tried online dating and went on over 221 dates in the past few years, even dating a guy who she later found out was married.

“After that, my friends who previously joked about marrying Logan, my dog, became more serious, and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

If you couldn’t find the right life partner would you consider marrying your pet?