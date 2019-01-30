This Woman Wants To Be The First Female In The NFL

Toni Harris dreams of being the first woman to play in the NFL.  It hasn’t happened yet, but you will be seeing her on Super Bowl Sunday. Harris, a sophomore defensive back for the East Los Angeles College Huskies, will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for Toyota, narrated by Jim Nantz. Harris is currently fielding scholarship offers from multiple four-year colleges with dreams of playing in the NFL one day.  Why?  “I like to prove people wrong”. Do you think we’ll ever see a woman play in the NFL?  Do you still pay attention to Super Bowl commercials?

