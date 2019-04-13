This World-Record Breaking Pizza Has 154 Different Cheeses And It’s A Dairy Dream

If you’re lactose intolerant then this isn’t for you, but if cheese is your thing, then eating a pizza loaded with over 150 cheeses is a dream come true.

Johnny Di Francesco, of 400 Gradi, a restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, was trying to beat the Guinness World Record for the cheesiest pizza, and he succeeded.

The previous world record holder created a pizza with 111 different varieties of cheeses, Di Francesco outdid the creating by making a cheese pizza with over 154 different cheeses.

It was a challenge for Di Francesco who had to make sure all the cheeses had a distinct flavor that could be tasted but also blend together well. Di Francesco topped the pizza with gorgonzola, pecorino, Taleggio, aged cheddar, gouda, and other cheeses.

Could you handle such as cheesy pizza?