This'll "Blow" your mind: Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are now rock stars

Between them, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran have dominated the pop album and singles charts this millennium, but now the two Grammy-winners are venturing into new territory: the rock charts.

Thanks to their hard-rocking new collaboration "Blow" -- which they recorded with country star Chris Stapleton for Ed's new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project -- both Bruno and Ed have landed on three of Billboard's rock charts.

"Blow" debuts at #3 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. It's the first time that Bruno and Chris have appeared on this chart, while Ed hasn't been there since 2013, with his song "Lego House."

Meanwhile, "Blow" is number one on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Ed was on it in 2013, again with "Lego House," but it's the first time for Bruno and Chris -- and the first time any of them have reached #1 on it.

"Blow" is also #40 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. It's the first time Ed and Bruno have been on that one, but Chris appeared in March of 2018.

In the in-depth interview Ed did with media personality Charlamagne Tha God to promote the album, he says he loves "Blow" because nobody expected him, Bruno and Chris to make a heavy rock song. He even says this song may be the thing that will make him do what he's never done before: tour with a band.

"Throughout my whole career, I've never had an excuse to get a band, and now maybe that's an excuse to tour with a band," Ed says. "'Cause I think playing that live would be different level."

"People like my loop pedal, and no one's seen me with a band," he points out. "And I think it's time to have a show that incorporates both of them, personally."

