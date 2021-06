Chris Hemsworth, sharks and the beach? National Geographic will kick off its 9th annual SharkFest with “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” on July 5th. The hour-long documentary will have Chris diving with nurse sharks, meeting with experts and checking out the latest tech to prevent attacks. Chris’ home country of Australia recently had one of the worst shark attack seasons in a century. He wants to find out how people and sharks can co-exist better.