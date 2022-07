The latest offering from Marvel Studios is aiming for a big opening weekend. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is expected to bring in between $145 to $155-million over the weekend. The fourth standalone Thor film will look to join movies like Jurassic World: Dominion and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which brought in the first and second most at the box office this year. “Thor: Love and Thunder” releases in theaters everywhere tomorrow!