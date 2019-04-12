It’s never just a simple conversation when it comes to asking questions or making requests to Alexa.
Now, it’s been revealed that thousands of Amazon employees are listening in too.
The company says the data annotation helps Alexa to better understand and it’s only a small portion of recordings that are listened to by employees.
Apple and Google have used the same technology in the past.
Thousands of Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
