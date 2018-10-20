Thousands of migrants halted on Guatemala-Mexico bridge

Friday, Honduran migrants in a massive caravan surged across a bridge leading to Mexico where they were halted in a chaotic confrontation with Mexican-police wearing riot gear.

People in the crowd were chanting and cheering as they pushed through and attempted to climb over a steel gate until police threw tear gas and smoke canisters and drove them back.

As the migrants formed into lines, Mexican authorities allowed a small amount to pass through the gates and board buses for refugee camps, starting with women and children.

It’s unclear how many migrants would cross the border and how long that process could take.

Mexican authorities have said they’d allow migrants who have valid visas or meet other requirements to enter the country.

The caravan formed last Saturday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and arrived in Guatemala on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the President of Mexico Friday to discuss the immigration issue amid the caravan controversy.