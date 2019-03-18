Three Dead and Nine Injured in Mass Shooting in the Netherlands

Three people are dead dead and nine people are injured after an apparent mass shooting in the Netherlands, according to Dutch media.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire inside a tram this morning.

According to eyewitnesses quoted in Dutch media, two gunmen shot down at least seven people, and then escaped on foot towards the town’s central train station.

Counter-terrorism officers have been called in and the suspect is reportedly still at large.

Police are searching for a 37-year-old Turkish suspect.