Three dead, three injured after FL turnpike crash

Tuesday, three people are dead, and three others injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning south of Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes.

One of the vehicles had a flat tire but continued traveling on the highway at a low speed while a sports utility car was moving directly behind that car, also at a low speed when Fed-Ex tractor-trailer approached at an average speed struck SUV causing the truck to jackknife, and the SUV hit the car.

Three people were found dead at the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Southbound traffic on the turnpike has been blocked due to the crash, reports say.

