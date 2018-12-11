Three great white sharks tracked headed toward South Florida

Ocearch, “a data-centric organization that helps scientists collect previously un-attainable information from the ocean,” has reported that two great white sharks are off the coast of South Florida.

Additionally, the organization reported that a third great white shark is on the way.

The organization was able to obtain this information by previously tagging the sharks allowing scientists to track the animals’ locations.

Along with the tags, each animal was given an individual name.

Katherine, a sub-adult shark that is 12 ft, two inches weighing 2,300 pounds is just north of Jupiter and quickly headed south, according to Ocearch.

Nova, the second shark, is a full-grown adult at 11 ft., and 6 inches has reportedly already made it south and is currently off the coast of Duck Key in the Florida Keys.

Lastly, Jefferson, the third shark which is the largest of the group at 12 ft., and seven inches was last pinged near Jacksonville but is also heading south, according to Ocearch.

A fourth shark can also be seen headed toward Florida but differs from the others as the animal is a tiger shark.