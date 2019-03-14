Three Horses Die in Wellington Barn Fire

A fire fighter is hospitalized and three horses dead after an overnight barn fire ignited in Wellington.

The first calls came into the fire department around 1:00 a.m. from the farm located at 15255 Estancia Lane.

When crews arrived, they found what they described as “a pretty bad scene” at Serenity Farm in Wellington.

One firefighter suffered exhaustion symptoms and had to be taken to the hospital.

While many horses were successfully evacuated and lead to safety, 3 horses died in the fire.

The owner’s statement:

“Every horse owners nightmare came true tonight in Wellington, a barn fire. The team did an amazing job getting horses out of their stalls, saving 18 lives They lost the entire barn. Please pray for the owners of the 3 horses we were unable to save. The family is in need of help replacing things insurance won’t cover, like tack and feed. Please donate here to help this wonderful, giving family.”

A GoFundMe account has already been created to help those impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.