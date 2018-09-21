At least five people, including three babies, have been stabbed at a Queens overnight day care, allegedly by a 52-year-old woman who worked there, police say.

Police say there are multiple victims including two adults stabbed in the legs, another adult stabbed in the stomach and three young children who were slashed.

It happened about 3:30 this morning.

#BREAKING: Multiple people, possibly children, hurt in either a slashing or stabbing at a Queens daycare, police say https://t.co/9KfEbzy206 pic.twitter.com/nm4LLg8SCg — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 21, 2018

Police have a suspect in custody, a woman in her 50’s, who was found in the basement with self-inflicted wounds to her wrist.

None of the injuries is said to be life-threatening.

The motive of the stabbings is unknown.

The post Three Infants Stabbed at Overnight NY Daycare appeared first on 850 WFTL.