Three Infants Stabbed at Overnight NY Daycare

At least five people, including three babies, have been stabbed at a Queens overnight day care, allegedly by a 52-year-old woman who worked there, police say.
Police say there are multiple victims including two adults stabbed in the legs, another adult stabbed in the stomach and three young children who were slashed.
It happened about 3:30 this morning.

Police have a suspect in custody, a woman in her 50’s, who was found in the basement with self-inflicted wounds to her wrist.
None of the injuries is said to be life-threatening.
The motive of the stabbings is unknown.

