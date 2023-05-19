Three-song Jeff Beck tribute EP features unreleased live tracks and more

ATCO/Rhino

A three-song EP honoring the late Jeff Beck is out digitally today.

Jeff Beck Tribute features two live tracks, plus a song that combines one of Beck’s 2022 instrumentals — “Midnight Walker,” from his 2022 album 18 — with a spoken-word poem by his frequent collaborator Imelda May. May first recited the poem live at Beck’s memorial service on February 3.

“Is it really you?/like a ghost, calling my name/Each time I lean closer/and from the shadows, I hear your voice,” says May on the track, which is titled “Midnight Walker Lament.”

The second track is a live version of “Elegy for Dunkirk,” which Beck recorded on his album Emotion & Commotion. The EP version features vocals from opera singer Olivia Safe. At Beck’s memorial service, she performed a classical piece in his honor.

Rounding out the collection is a live version of the Freddie King blues song “Going Down,” recorded in Paris.

“Imelda’s poem on ‘Midnight Walker Lament’ on top of Jeff’s beautiful guitar work brings tears to my eyes,” Beck’s widow Sandra says in a statement. “‘Elegy for Dunkirk’ featuring Olivia Safe is a reminder of how Jeff’s playing, and opera interact.”

She also notes that “Going Down” was performed live at Beck’s memorial with vocals by Jimmy Hall.

As previously reported, Beck will be celebrated this weekend at London’s Royal Albert Hall with a two-night tribute concert featuring Eric Clapton, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Gary Clark Jr. and many more.

Beck died January 10 at age 78.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.