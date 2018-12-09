Three Teens Indicted for Killing Broward Man

Three South Florida teens have been indicted for premeditated first-degree murder, following the shooting death of a Coconut Creek man.

Dominic Soto, 16, of Lake Worth, and Jason Prendergast Jr., of Port St. Lucie — who was 17 at the time of the murder but turned 18 last Thursday — were charged as adults and ordered held without bond during their first court appearances on Saturday.

Broward Judge Joseph Murphy rescheduled the suspects’ hearings for Monday morning so that their lawyers could be present. Both teens were indicted on Thursday before being moved from juvenile detention to the Broward County Main Jail on Friday.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Atterbury of Greenacres, was arrested in Palm Beach County and extradited to Fort Lauderdale, where he has been jailed without bond since November 22. Records show that he has pleaded not guilty and has also invoked his right to remain silent.

According to court documents, Prendergast fatally shot 56-year-old Michael Robin Griffin of Coconut Creek in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5571 W. Hillsboro Blvd. while attempting to carjack Griffin’s Chevrolet Camero.

Soto is said to have supplied the pink camouflage Ruger 9mm handgun that was used in the shooting, while Atterbury served as the getaway driver using a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck.

Griffin, who was a former paramedic, was visiting the Walmart pharmacy around 1:25 a.m. on October 12, to pick up medication for an ill colleague, when the teens confronted him.

According to Soto, he asked Prendergast why he shot Griffin. Prendergrast reportedly responded, “He was testing my gangster.”

Soto was arrested the same day for an unrelated warrant, and gave police details about the shooting and his participation at that time. He added that the gun was his and that they planned to use it for a drug robbery.