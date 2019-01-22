Three Year Old PSL Girl Shot in Head Back in Hospital with Infection

Preslie Jean, the three-year-old Port St. Lucie girl who got shot in the head last October during a road rage incident, is back in the hospital as doctors treat her for an infection in her head.

Doctors say Preslie may need further surgeries and has a long road ahead of her.
For now, doctors say she will receive antibiotics through an IV line for several weeks.
She has made incredible progress. Doctors at the time expected her to make a full recovery with the physical therapy she’s been getting for the past couple of months.
Doctors have not yet commented on how this latest surgery will affect her overall recovery timeline.

