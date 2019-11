And you wonder what’s wrong with our world? There’s a new trend, “The Throw It In The Air” Challenge. What is it? You stand in a circle with your friends, looking down at your phone and than you throw something in the air, hoping it doesn’t hit you. The types of items thrown in the air started out somewhat safe, like balls and eggs. But people have upped the ante by throwing much more dangerous items like plastic chairs, cones, a wheelchair and even a small couch.