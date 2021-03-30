“ThunderCats” Movie Has Fans Feline Excited

It’s official! The 1980s animated children’s show, “ThunderCats”, is making its way to the big screen as a live-action hybrid. Fans are already questioning who would be best suited to play the ThunderCats leader, Lion-O. Several people have shared that Jason Momoa would be the best choice to play Lion-O, but Brad Pitt was also mentioned. Fans will have to wait awhile for those type of details as the script hasn’t been written yet, but atleast now there’s a confirmation that the movie will happen. Who do you think would make a great Lion-O? Did you watch ThunderCats as a kid? What other 80s animated series should be made into a live action?