ThunderCats Movie Will Be ‘Dark’ and ‘Epic’

ThunderCats is the latest piece of 80’s nostalgia getting a modern-day reboot – but don’t expect the same brightly-colored cartoon of your youth. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is bringing ThunderCats to the big screen – and according to reports, the movie will be “epic in scale” and “more than a little dark”. Wingard was a ThunderCats fan growing up – in fact, he says he once wrote a 270-page ThunderCats screenplay in high school. Should a ThunderCats reboot be dark and gritty, or bright and breezy? What other 80’s or 90’s cartoons deserve a reboot?