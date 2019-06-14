Tic Tac Cufflinks?! Genius!!

The next time you get all dressed up for an event you could be sporting a pair of Tic Tac “luxury cufflinks” to make your outfit for the evening that much better than everyone else.

That’s right, Tic Tac has created a pair of luxury cufflinks that actually hold a total of four Tic Tac minis that “can keep your style just as fresh as your breath all day long.”

If you’re thinking this would be a great gift for dad, you can’t go out and buy them you must enter to win them.

Starting Sunday go to Tic Tac’s Instagram page and get the Tic Tac GIF. After that, you just have to pose with the GIF in your IG stories and tag your post with @TicTacUSA or @TicTacCA to win.

Have you ever been in a situation where you needed a breath mint, but didn’t have one handy? I ALWAYS have gum. Always, never leave home without it!