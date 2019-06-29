Ticketmaster Fined $4.5 Million for Misleading Sales Practices

It’s taken a year for Ticketmaster to be charged and fined for misleading sales practices. The online ticket seller was fined $4.5 million for inflating their ticket prices between 20 and 60 percent It was found that Ticketmaster LLC, TNow Entertainment Group Inc., and Ticketmaster Canada LP’s online prices weren’t attainable due to numerous mandatory fees that were charged during the ticket buying process. Ticketmaster was also found to work with ticket resellers to increase their profits. Since Ticketmaster was fined, should buyers receive compensation for having to pay “mandatory fees?”