Ticketmaster Will Require Concertgoers To Pass COVID Test Before Attending

It’s still not clear when large-scale concerts will return, but Ticketmaster is already working out its safety protocols for when they do. The company is working on a verification system that requires ticketholders to prove they’ve either been vaccinated or tested negative within a 72-hour window of the show. Ticketmaster’s plan is still several months off from being finalized, and could face legal hurdles – like whether it’s permissible to share vaccination results. When do you think large-scale concerts will return? Is it feasible to require attendees to take a COVID-19 test first?