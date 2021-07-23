Tickets for 2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony going on sale next week

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tickets for the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for October 30 in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Field House, will go on sale to the general public next Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. ET at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Six artists will be inducted in the Performer category at thus year’s event: The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters and JAY-Z.

In addition, three musicians will be inducted in conjunction with receiving the Musical Excellence Award: R&B artist and Beatles and Rolling Stones session keyboardist Billy Preston; rapper LL Cool J; and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads. Also, electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, blues legend Charley Patton and soul musician and poet Gil Scott-Heron will be welcomed into the Rock Hall as Early Influence Award honorees, while music executive Clarence Avant will be inducted as a Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient.

The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will air at a later on HBO, and also will be streamed on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.