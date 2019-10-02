Tickets for Harry Connick Jr.'s new Broadway show go on sale Friday

ABC/Randy HolmesWant to be in the audience for Harry Connick Jr.’s return to Broadway? Tickets for his stage show Harry Connick Jr. -- A Celebration of Cole Porter officially go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The three-week limited engagement begins previews on Saturday, December 7 and opens Thursday, December 12.

The production was both conceived and directed by Harry. He’ll be performing the work of legendary songwriter Cole Porter backed by a 25-piece orchestra, and featuring a modern, multi-media presentation.

Before he hits Broadway, Harry will release an album of his Cole Porter covers called True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. It comes out October 25.

Porter’s compositions include "Night and Day," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Anything Goes," "You're the Top" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," among countless others.

