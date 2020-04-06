Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners Helps Lighten the Load for Palm Beach Front-Line Responders

Beginning today, Tide Cleaners locations in the Palm Beach area will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Palm Beach, Florida – April 6, 2020 — Front-line responders are putting their safety on the line every day to ensure the health and well-being of the Palm Beach community during the current COVID-19 Pandemic and Tide would like to help lighten the load on them and their immediate family members. Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters at all Tide Cleaners locations in the Palm Beach area. Tide Cleaners businesses are locally owned and operated in the Palm Beach community. In an uncertain time, Tide Cleaners hopes to provide the certainty of clean clothes to the community in an effort to help those that help us.

Palm Beach medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family can locate a nearby Tide Cleaners and get their personal clothes washed for free beginning today. Storefronts can wash items like jeans, shorts and tee-shirts as well as socks and undergarments. Tide Cleaners believes in the importance of life over laundry. With front-line responders focused on saving lives and providing much-needed care for those in our community, that is more true now than ever before.

The process is easy for Palm Beach-area front-line responders and their immediate family members:

Visit Hope.TideCleaners.com to find out more about the service and find the nearest Tide Cleaners.

Pack up your dirty laundry and either drive to your nearest Tide Cleaners storefront or request home service pick-up at participating locations. Verify that you are a front-line responder with badges or a valid form of identification. Must have a photo ID or picture of it if you’re a family member who is bringing it on their behalf. Please share through closed window or text message image to a Guest Services Representative. Please feel free to include a copy of your form of identification in the bag as well.

You can use Tide Cleaners services the following ways:

o 24/7 Access – Use our drop box for drop-off and our kiosks for pick-up anytime, day or night

o Drive-Thru & Carside Valet – Stay in your car and one of our service representatives will assist you for pick-up, drop-off and order payment

o Delivery to Home – At participating locations

o Lobby – We utilize bins to help minimize person to person contact. If you visit our lobby, please practice CDC guidance and maintain safe distance from employees and other guests

Our stores continue to have high standards for hygiene and sanitation. We have increased the frequency of cleaning our stores, countertops and other surfaces as precautionary measures. We’ve increased the frequency of employees washing their hands with soap and water and drying their hands with paper towels. Additionally, we use rubber gloves to handle garments. We are continuing to follow guidelines and recommendations set in place by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for all Tide Cleaners locations and we will continue to update our proactive response plan accordingly.

At Tide Cleaners, we are committed to using an extensive cleaning process for all garments to ensure an effective and professional clean. Our dry-cleaning process involves high temperatures and uses environmentally friendly technology. We have scientists working around the clock to ensure our guests receive a thorough clean on all garments that are brought to Tide Cleaners.

To set up a partnership with a local hospital, fire department, police station or front-line responder organization, please visit Hope.TideCleaners.com for contact information.

Front-line responders eligible for free services include paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers and firefighters. Immediate family include next of kin or individuals that share the same household address. Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week until May 9, 2020. Tide Cleaners will continue to evaluate the duration of this service and best ways to lighten the load. When Tide Cleaners reaches capacity for the day, we will let guests know that we are unable to accept any further loads that day and they can return the following day to have their laundry done. COVID-19 exposed clothing, clothing worn while treating patients, leathers, comforters and wedding dresses are not eligible. Free laundry services exclude Tide Cleaners locker locations.

“We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Palm Beach community,” said Jenny Maxwell, Associate Director for Tide. “The front-line responders of Palm Beach are working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as seamless as possible and lighten the load for those at the front lines during this time.”

For over 70 years Tide has been changing the way we do laundry and continually helping deliver the cleanest clothes you can get. Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners continues in that tradition and looks to help those that ensure the health and well-being of the Palm Beach local communities.

For additional information on the services being provided by Tide Cleaners in the Palm Beach area please visit Hope.TideCleaners.com or go to TideCleaners.com to find a laundry drop-off location close to you.

______________________________________________________________________________

About Tide Loads of Hope

In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope truck is equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 200 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

About Tide Cleaners

For over 70 years, Tide® laundry detergent has been caring for the clothes of American families. Tide Cleaners is an innovative extension of the Tide® brand, providing superior service that customers want for their dry cleaning. The franchise system is expanding across the United States. For more information on the Tide Cleaners business or franchising opportunities, please visit TideCleaners.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

