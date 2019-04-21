TIFFANY PREMIERES NEW MUSIC VIDEO ON BILLBOARD AND RELEASES REMAKE OF ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Billboard premieres Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now 2019’. The remake of the inescapable and chart-topping single, ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ gets a reboot as Tiffany is back with the newly released remake of her iconic 1987 hit featuring reimagined soultry vocals and electrifying guitar riffs. The single was released to radio and streaming platforms earlier this week, and the video was premiered exclusively by Billboard. The new video features Los Angeles landmarks from the original video, including Venice Beach, Ventura Blvd, while adding new elements like her original high school and recording studio where she first recorded her early projects. The record was produced by Mark Alberici from Go On Then Records alongside Tiffany earlier this year. (Check out video here: Billboard). As connecting fans with her new music continues to be a major part of Tiffany’s carreer, Tiffany is pleased to be joining The Mixtape Tour, headlined by New Kids on the Block and featuring 3 other iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature. The tour is set to kick-off on a 53-city, three-month North American leg beginning May 2, 2019, with worldwide tour dates to be announced. The tour kicks off on May 2nd in Cincinnatti, OH. THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES: https://tiffanytunes.com/shows