Tiger Is Back

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday, marking his first major victory since the 2008 United States Open. Woods shot 13 under par through the tournament. His win comes after 4- back surgeries that left him wondering in recent years if he could ever play again. Tiger celebrated his win by hugging his son just like he did 22 years earlier with his dad. It’s Tiger’s 15th major title! Woods shot a 2-under par 70 for the win. Tiger’s now one win behind golf legend Sam Snead’s career record number of 82 wins. His Masters win is a major comeback. 11-years had passed since he had last won a major. He’d also become more known for his cheating, public divorce and DUI arrest while his golf game floundered. The total purse for the Masters was $11.5 million, with Tiger pocketing more than $2 million for winning.