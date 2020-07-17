‘Tiger King’ Documentary, Museum Exhibit On The Way

Our bottomless thirst for Tiger King content will soon be met with a new documentary and a Joe Exotic museum exhibit. Animal Planet is set to air a new documentary called Surviving Joe Exotic, which follows some of the tigers and other animals rescued from Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo. It airs July 25th. Meanwhile, actor Zak Bagan of the show Ghost Adventures has gathered a bunch of Joe Exotic’s personal belongings for an exhibit at Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas – including Joe’s crown, clothing, and… well, his p**** pump. Are you still hungry for more Tiger King content? Why was it such a sensation?