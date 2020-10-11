‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted On Animal Trafficking Charges

While Tiger King seems like so long ago, you may remember at the end of the docu-series a line about law enforcement agents raiding Myrtle Beach Safari back in December.

We’re now learning that as a result Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of the big cat zoo, has been indicted on animal trafficking charges.

The Virginia Attorney General says that an animal park owner connected to Antle had brought lion cubs across state lines into South Carolina, in violation of federal wildlife laws.

Besides Doc, two of his daughters have been charged with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and violating the Endangered Species Act.

