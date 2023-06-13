Tiktok’s Newest Money-Saving Life Hack

Cash stuffing, also known as Dave Ramsey’s envelope system, is the hot new budgeting craze that has taken over the internet. The envelope system includes cashing out your paycheck at the beginning of the month, and rationing out your money for your different monthly expenses like eating out, grocery shopping, gas for the month, bills, etc. Cash stuffers set aside their amounts and keep track of their funds throughout the month, making for a fun and useful way to stay on-budget every month. To learn more about how to effectively cash stuff or to get some inspo, click here!