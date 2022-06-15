TikTok’s ‘Tortilla Challenge’ Will Make You Slap Happy

The hashtag #tortillachallenge has 173 million views on TikTok, and might be the reason you can’t find tortillas on your grocery shelves.

The challenge involves you standing face to face with someone holding a mouth full of water taking turns slapping each other in the face with a tortilla.

The first person to spit out their water loses.

Jimmy Fallon even got in on the challenge with Demi Lovato for the “Tonight Show” TikTok Account.

Have you tried any TikTok Challenges? Would you try this one?