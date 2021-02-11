Tillamook Is Selling 40-Pound Blocks Of Cheddar Cheese

If those typical sized blocks of cheese in the grocery store just don’t do it for you, look no further. Tillamook is now selling 40-pound blocks of cheese on their website. The “Mother Loaf” blocks will be limited edition and are available on National Cheddar Day, of course. National Cheddar day is February 13th. Only 25 of the massive blocks of cheese will be sold, and they will retail for $112. Tillamook will also have other specialty cheesy items for sale like sweatpants, shorts, bags, dog toys, and nail polish. If you could only eat one type of cheese for the rest of your life, which would you choose?