Tim Allen To Star In ‘Santa Clause’ Sequel Series

Disney+ has announced that Tim Allen will be starring in The Santa Clause sequel series.

This series will show ‘Santa Clause’ celebrating his 65th birthday ready to retire from being Jolly Saint Nick, and Tim Allen’s character will embark on a journey to find his replacement.

When the original movie came out in 1994, Tim Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his role in the film.

This new Disney+ series is in development and will start production real soon.

Which actor do you think should be Santa Clause’s replacement in the series?