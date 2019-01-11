Tim Tebow is Engaged!

One of the world’s most eligible bachelors is off the market.

Former Florida Gators star and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow got down on one knee and this time he wasn’t praying.

Tebow popped the question and she said, “yes.”

Tebow posted a photo on Instagram of him on one knee, asking Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the 2017 Miss Universe from South Africa to marry him.

Tebow thanked her for saying “yes” and making him the happiest man in the world.

Tebow won two national championships with the Gators before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010. Tebow ultimately left football for the broadcast booth and pursued a career in baseball.

His professional career began with the St. Lucie Mets in Port St. Lucie in 2016