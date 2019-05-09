Timberlake to Receive Special Honor From Songwriters Hall

Justin Timberlake will receive the Contemporary Icon Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame, the award is given to songwriters/artists who have become “iconic” in pop culture. Timberlake has written all of his hit singles as well as co-wrote “Can’t Stop The Music” which awarded him an Oscar nomination. Joining Timberlake for the 50th induction of the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13th are Missy Elliott, Cat Stevens, John Prine, Tom T. Hall, Jack Tempchin and Dallas Austin. What is your favorite Justin Timberlake song?