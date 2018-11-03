Time Change Gives You an Extra Hour to Purchase Alcohol

Want to know another benefit of the time change this weekend? If you enjoy adult beverages, you have an extra hour to purchase them.
Since at 2 a.m. Saturday morning the clocks will hop back to 1 a.m., sales can continue. Technically, that means you can buy them up until “3 a.m.”
Certain states and businesses may follow different rules than this and may not be willing to stay open an additional hour for this purpose.
Have you been out drinking on a night this has happened?

