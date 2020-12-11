Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020’s Person of the Year.

The duo is set to be sworn-in as President and Vice President in January.

Time’s editor-in-chief described why the pair was picked: “For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

Do you agree with Biden/Harris as Person of the Year? (Other finalists: racial justice organizers, frontline health workers, and Dr. Anthony Fauci)