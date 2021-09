Time Magazines 100 Most Influential People 2021

Time Magazine has released its 2021 100 Most Influential People List.

The list breaks down into 6 categories. Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.

Here are a few names from each category

Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Naomi Osaka

Dolly Parton

Britney Spears

Pioneers

Billie Eilish

Ben Crump

Titans

Simone Biles

Tom Brady

Allyson Felix

Timbaland & Swizz Beats

Artists

Bad Bunny

Kane Brown

Scarlett Johansson

Tracee Ellis Ross

Leaders

Joe Manchin

Tucker Carlson

Donald Trump

Liz Chaney

Stacey Abrams

Innovators

Elon Musk

Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow/Gammie

This is only a partial list. Any surprises?