Can you believe MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR has NEVER SEEN “Saved By The Bell”?! And he claims he “can’t remember a thing about making it.”

But that’s about to change, because he’s doing a podcast called “Zack to the Future”, where he watches the show for the first time and comments on it.

He says, quote, “I haven’t watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It’s time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!”

Catch the Podcast here!