Time Person of the Year 2018: Here’s the Shortlist

The shortlist for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year is out and it has some familiar names… President Donald Trump is one of those being considered for the honor that will be announced on Tuesday morning. He isn’t the only politician on the list. Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are also on the list. Separated families are also on the shortlist. More than 2,000 family units were torn apart at the US-Mexico border earlier this year. 32-year-old Ryan Coogler is on the shortlist for his work as the director of Black Panther. Who should take the “honor” this year? How does one weigh the significance of each candidate for TIME’s Person of the Year?