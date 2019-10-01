Time To Get To Costco! Beer Advent Calendars Are For Sale!

The advent calendar of youth has gotten an adult update and it can be yours this holiday season if you have a Costco membership.

Spotted at the warehouse club by the Instagram account @Costco_doesitagain is Kalea’s Brewer’s Advent Calendar, which sticks a tall can of German craft-brewed beer behind each of its 24 windows.

Most of the beers will likely be new to you as Kalea’s says their goal was to highlight brews not normally found in larger stores.

While some locations may have put the $59.99 cases out early, the official on-sale date is October 1st.

Which other types of adult advent calendars have you come across?